Kitten Shower Saturday May 12 at Second Hand Purrs

The kittens are coming, the kittens are coming!!!!

Join Second Hand Purrs as we celebrate our 11th public baby shower and donation drive! Free cupcakes and punch will be served and PIES FOR PURRS will be sold along with homemade jams. Everyone is welcome!

When: Saturday, May 12, 2018

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Second Hand Purrs, 4300 South Howell Avenue in Milwaukee

Donation Wish List:

Please note: Due to ingredient changes we are no longer accepting Purina Kitten/Cat Chow and NO generic brands.

• Kitten or Adult Food (dry): Purina Pro Plan, IAMS, Chicken Soup for the kittens/Cat Lover's Soul, Nutro Max

• Kitten Fancy Feast Canned food-TURKEY FLAVOR ONLY

• Classic or Grilled Fancy Feast canned food-Poultry and Beef only, no seafood or fish

• Jars of Human Baby Food, Chicken: Gerber or Beechnut Brands

• 30 Gallon Drawstring Heavy Duty Trash Bags

• Bleach, Must Contain 8.25% Sodium Hypochlorite, No Scented or Splashless

• Clay Cat Litter

• Antibacterial Hand Soap

• Clorox wipes (no Lysol wipes or generic, please)

• Disposable Vinyl Gloves, powder free preferred

• Quart-size Ziploc bags