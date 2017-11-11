"Kneel to Neil" Benefit Concert for WMSE Radio & Bridge School w/many performers
Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Please join us Saturday, November 11th 7pm at Linnemans Riverwest Inn 1001 E Locust, Milwaukee, WI for our 13th annual Kneel to Neil benefit show. A wide range of performers will interpret, cover, caress, cajole and stomp on more Neil Young tunes than you can shake a stick at.
Like a Neil Young concert, you never know what to expect.
Proceeds benefit The Bridge School for handicapped children and WMSE 91.7 radio.
Artists include:
Joe Jucious
Chris Haise
Carolinas
Bella Brutto
Dramatic Lovers
Panalure
Redhawks
Lady Cannon
Plea Bag Whyte
Jay Anderson & Aram Feriants
http://linnemans.com/events/2017-11/