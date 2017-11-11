"Kneel to Neil" Benefit Concert for WMSE Radio & Bridge School w/many performers

Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Please join us Saturday, November 11th 7pm at Linnemans Riverwest Inn 1001 E Locust, Milwaukee, WI for our 13th annual Kneel to Neil benefit show.  A wide range of performers will interpret, cover, caress, cajole and stomp on more Neil Young tunes than you can shake a stick at.

Like a Neil Young concert, you never know what to expect.

Proceeds benefit The Bridge School for handicapped children and WMSE 91.7 radio.

Artists include:

Joe Jucious

Chris Haise

Carolinas

Bella Brutto

Dramatic Lovers

Panalure

Redhawks

Lady Cannon

Plea Bag Whyte

Jay Anderson & Aram Feriants

http://linnemans.com/events/2017-11/

http://www.wmse.org/

http://www.bridgeschool.org/

View Map
Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance
