Knightwind Ensemble Fall Concert

Google Calendar - Knightwind Ensemble Fall Concert - 2018-10-28 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Knightwind Ensemble Fall Concert - 2018-10-28 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Knightwind Ensemble Fall Concert - 2018-10-28 15:00:00 iCalendar - Knightwind Ensemble Fall Concert - 2018-10-28 15:00:00

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center 901 15th Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172

The Knightwind Ensemble has been performing for Milwaukee (WI) audiences for over six decades. Beginning in 1956 as a youth activity sponsored by the Milwaukee Elks Lodge No. 46, the group has evolved into Milwaukee’s premier adult wind band. Presenting substantive and challenging programs, the Knightwind Ensemble continually strives to bring high quality concert experiences to its audiences.  Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors (65+)/students, purchase all three concerts at once $35 adults, $30 seniors/students. For tickets, inquire with Knightwind Ensemble.

Info
South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center 901 15th Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Knightwind Ensemble Fall Concert - 2018-10-28 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Knightwind Ensemble Fall Concert - 2018-10-28 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Knightwind Ensemble Fall Concert - 2018-10-28 15:00:00 iCalendar - Knightwind Ensemble Fall Concert - 2018-10-28 15:00:00