Knightwind Ensemble Fall Concert

The Knightwind Ensemble has been performing for Milwaukee (WI) audiences for over six decades. Beginning in 1956 as a youth activity sponsored by the Milwaukee Elks Lodge No. 46, the group has evolved into Milwaukee’s premier adult wind band. Presenting substantive and challenging programs, the Knightwind Ensemble continually strives to bring high quality concert experiences to its audiences. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors (65+)/students, purchase all three concerts at once $35 adults, $30 seniors/students. For tickets, inquire with Knightwind Ensemble.