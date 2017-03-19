The Knightwind Ensemble Presents "Music of Exotic Lands"

Event time: 3:00pm

The Knightwind Ensemble, Milwaukee’s premier wind ensemble, presents their Spring concert Music of Exotic Lands, under the direction of Dr. Erik N. Janners. The concert begins with Aegean Festival Overture (Makris). Also featured is Sinfonietta (Dahl), Torch Dance (Barnes), Samurai (Clarke), and Dances from Crete (Gorb). Join us as we take a spin around the world.

General Admission/$15 Single concert ticket. Seniors/Student/$12 single concert ticket

For additional information about the Knightwind Ensemble, or to buy tickets online, go to www.knightwind.org, Follow us on Facebook.

Price: $12-$15