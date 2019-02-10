The Knightwind Ensemble Presents Winter Concert “The Four Corners of the World”

The Knightwind Ensemble, Milwaukee’s premier wind ensemble, presents a special winter concert, under the direction of Dr. Erik N. Janners. Join us for a performance depicting the four corners of the world, featuring Profanation (Bernstein), Danceries (Hesketh), The Winds of Yemen (Pigovat), and more. Check out our website for more information at www.knightwind.org.

General Admission/$15 Single concert ticket or $35 Season ticket (3 concerts)

Seniors/Student/$12 single concert ticket or $30 Season ticket (3 concerts)

Tickets may be purchased in advance online at www.knightwind.org. And don’t forget to follow us on Facebook.