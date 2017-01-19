Ko-Thi Dance Company presents "VIBRATIONS: Rhythmic Motion"
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 7:30pm
×
×
Price: Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water St, by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more should call Group Sales at 414-273-7121, x210 or x213. For more information, visit MarcusCenter.org.
Info
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Theater & Dance