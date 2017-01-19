Ko-Thi Dance Company presents "VIBRATIONS: Rhythmic Motion"

Google Calendar - Ko-Thi Dance Company presents "VIBRATIONS: Rhythmic Motion" - 2017-02-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ko-Thi Dance Company presents "VIBRATIONS: Rhythmic Motion" - 2017-02-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ko-Thi Dance Company presents "VIBRATIONS: Rhythmic Motion" - 2017-02-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Ko-Thi Dance Company presents "VIBRATIONS: Rhythmic Motion" - 2017-02-03 00:00:00

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 7:30pm

 

Price: Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water St, by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more should call Group Sales at 414-273-7121, x210 or x213. For more information, visit MarcusCenter.org.

Info
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Ko-Thi Dance Company presents "VIBRATIONS: Rhythmic Motion" - 2017-02-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ko-Thi Dance Company presents "VIBRATIONS: Rhythmic Motion" - 2017-02-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ko-Thi Dance Company presents "VIBRATIONS: Rhythmic Motion" - 2017-02-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Ko-Thi Dance Company presents "VIBRATIONS: Rhythmic Motion" - 2017-02-03 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Ko-Thi Dance Company presents "VIBRATIONS: Rhythmic Motion" - 2017-02-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ko-Thi Dance Company presents "VIBRATIONS: Rhythmic Motion" - 2017-02-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ko-Thi Dance Company presents "VIBRATIONS: Rhythmic Motion" - 2017-02-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Ko-Thi Dance Company presents "VIBRATIONS: Rhythmic Motion" - 2017-02-02 00:00:00