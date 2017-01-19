Ko-Thi Dance Company presents "VIBRATIONS: Rhythmic Motion"

VIBRATIONS Rhythmic Motion is a dynamic representation in dance, drumming, and theater reflecting traditional African and Contemporary performance art. Using specific dance and musical genres, this concert blends a visual and audible palette into a refreshingly seamless offering that insights rhythmic pulses and body movement into a wild, hypnotic new look at African culture. This concert features collaborative works and staging by DeMar Walker, Sonya Thompson, Ferne Caulker, Kumasi Allen, and Youssouf Koumbassa. "To connect and move African dance and music from obscurity to the light, to expose children and all audiences to the beauty and significance of the African aesthetic to the world has been my life path" says Founder and Artistic Director Ferne Caulker

