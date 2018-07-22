Kohl's Art Generation Family Sundays: Thinking Outside the Box

Experience art with your family at Kohl’s Art Generation Family Sundays, the Museum’s lively event that happens five times a year! Enjoy hands-on art activities, performances, family tours, visiting artists, and more! These events are free with Museum admission and for kids twelve and under. Free for Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee with their membership card or invite sheet.

Explore contemporary art and its range of materials and techniques. Add to a group drawing, create a mixed-media sculpture, and experiment with movement and sound, inspired by the work in the exhibition William Kentridge: More Sweetly Play the Dance.