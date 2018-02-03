Kohl’s Art Generation Lab: Live Performances

Saturdays in February, 1 PM

Visit the Kohl's Art Generation Lab: Haitian Art every Saturday in February for special performances at 1 p.m., followed by a tour of Haitian art.

Feb 3: Jam Ak Jam

Feb 10: Jahmés Finlayson and Dumah Saafir

Feb 17: Crossing Borders Music

Feb 24: Ko-Thi Dance Company

While you’re at the Museum, drop by the Kohl’s Art Generation Studio for hands-on activities inspired by the art and culture of Haiti.

Free with Museum admission

Kids 12 and under are always free thanks to Kohl’s Cares