Kohl’s Art Generation Lab: Live Performances

Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Saturdays in February, 1 PM

Visit the Kohl's Art Generation Lab: Haitian Art every Saturday in February for special performances at 1 p.m., followed by a tour of Haitian art.

Feb 3: Jam Ak Jam

Feb 10: Jahmés Finlayson and Dumah Saafir

Feb 17: Crossing Borders Music

Feb 24: Ko-Thi Dance Company

While you’re at the Museum, drop by the Kohl’s Art Generation Studio for hands-on activities inspired by the art and culture of Haiti.

Free with Museum admission

Kids 12 and under are always free thanks to Kohl’s Cares

Info
Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
414-224-3200
