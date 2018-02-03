Kohl’s Art Generation Lab: Live Performances
Saturdays in February, 1 PM
Visit the Kohl's Art Generation Lab: Haitian Art every Saturday in February for special performances at 1 p.m., followed by a tour of Haitian art.
Feb 3: Jam Ak Jam
Feb 10: Jahmés Finlayson and Dumah Saafir
Feb 17: Crossing Borders Music
Feb 24: Ko-Thi Dance Company
While you’re at the Museum, drop by the Kohl’s Art Generation Studio for hands-on activities inspired by the art and culture of Haiti.
Free with Museum admission
Kids 12 and under are always free thanks to Kohl’s Cares
