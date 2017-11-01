Kohl’s Art Generation Open Studio

The Kohl’s Art Generation Studio is now open every day the Museum is open!

Tuesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Thursdays, 10 a.m.– 7 p.m.

Drop by to create artwork inspired by the Museum’s Collection and exhibitions. Each month features a different theme, and the activities are always changing!

In November, sketch a figure, use a printing press, and experiment with chalk pastels, charcoal, and watercolor, inspired by the drawings in the exhibition Creating Modernism in France, opening on November 4. The studio is now open every day the Museum is open, so come and visit us often!

Kids 12 and under are free, thanks to Kohl’s Cares.