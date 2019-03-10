Kohl's Family Sundays: Every Picture Tells a Story

Experience art with your family at Kohl’s Art Generation Family Sundays, the Museum’s lively event that happens five times a year! This March, explore portraits, myths, and scenes of life. Take inspiration from the paintings of nineteenth-century French artist William-Adolphe Bouguereau in the exhibition Bouguereau and America. Play dress-up and sketch your family, mix paint colors, and tell your story on canvas. Enjoy a performance by a storyteller, watch a portrait artist at work, and more. Welcome graduates from over 40 years of the Museum’s Junior Docent School Program as they share their stories.