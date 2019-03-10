Kohl's Family Sundays: Every Picture Tells a Story
Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Experience art with your family at Kohl’s Art Generation Family Sundays, the Museum’s lively event that happens five times a year! This March, explore portraits, myths, and scenes of life. Take inspiration from the paintings of nineteenth-century French artist William-Adolphe Bouguereau in the exhibition Bouguereau and America. Play dress-up and sketch your family, mix paint colors, and tell your story on canvas. Enjoy a performance by a storyteller, watch a portrait artist at work, and more. Welcome graduates from over 40 years of the Museum’s Junior Docent School Program as they share their stories.