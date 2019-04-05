Krista Allenstein: "Follow The Signs"
Gallery 2622 2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
All are invited to "Follow The Signs" on the "First Friday" of April at Gallery 2622, 4/5/19 from 6-9pm. View and purchase original artwork created by Krista Allenstein while enjoying snacks and beverages at her opening reception. Krista uses vintage maps and oil paint to create "cheerful reminders to charge ahead knowing signs will be there to guide the way." Join us at Gallery 2622 for a great evening. 2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue 53213 Just south of Center Street on 76th, 414.708.4777
