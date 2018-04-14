KT Music Express

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

KT Music Express live at Mezcalero April 14 @ 8 PM

Stop on out an enjoy live music by the K T Music Express live at Mezcalero. This musical duo will be sure to keep you dancing and enjoying your Saturday night with classics from the 50,s 60`s and 70`s. Come early for dinner and stay for the show!!! You won`t want to miss this event!!!

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Dances & Classes, Live Music/Performance
4148978296
