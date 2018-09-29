Join us Saturday, September 29 from 4 – 10 p.m. for Café Hollander on Downer’s second annual Kwaktoberfest—this time with a twist. We’ve invited our Lowlands Locals collaboration series partners from Raised Grain Brewing Co., Good City Brewing, Third Space Brewing, Black Husky Brewing and Fermentorium to join in the festivities. Over 200 years of Belgian brewing tradition, represented by Brouwerij Bosteel, meets local craft brewers for a very special bier festival: Kwaktoberfest & Friends 2018.

In addition to pouring our local craft favorites, we’ll have an internationally revered Belgian bier legend, and longtime friend of Lowlands, Jack Van Antwerpen of Brouwerij Bosteels with his classic Belgian biers.

Witness the sabering of DeuS Bottles by the hour. Listen to Milwaukee Hot Club from 5–7 p.m. and check out Detour on our performance stage from 8 – 10 p.m. Challenge your friends or family to yard and drinking games. Cozy up to the harvest bonfire and snap some Insta-worthy photos. All while sipping on nearly a dozen varieties of Belgium and Brew City’s finest.

Pricing:

$5 for 1 token

$20 for 5 tokens

$50 All-You-Care-To-Drink Wristband + 2 bonus tokens

$75 VIP Package: includes All-You-Care-To-Drink Wristband, Kwak t-shirt and a bottle of DeuS ($120 value)

All tokens can be purchased on-site the day of the event, except for the VIP package, which can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kwaktoberfest-friends-vip-pass-tickets-49613453174?aff=eac2.