February 17 @ 8:30PM

The Red Dot (Wauwatosa)

w/Sean Williamson (guitar)

Sam Gehrke (bass)

Matt Liban (drums)

Lodewijk Broekhuizen (violin, guitar)

Aaron Gardner (saxophone, flute)

Here is a link for all the other details of the show:

Kyle Feerick"Heart" album release show at Red Dot Tosa!

To pre-order the album, "Heart", off iTunes, click onthe link below:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/heart/id1196582702

And I will leave you with a video of a performance from this pastsummer, playing one of the songs off the new album:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H2xy6u8tsPc

I can't wait to sharethis new music with you, and I hope you can make it to the show!