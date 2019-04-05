La Clemenza di Tito

Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts (UW-Milwaukee) 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

UWM Opera Theatre and UWM Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with Milwaukee Opera Theatre invite you to join us for an exciting opera production of a Mozart classic. Pre-show talks will be held before both shows at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 5, 2019 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 7:30 PM

To order, call the Zelazo Center Box Office at 414-229-4308, email psoatix@uwm.edu, or visit https://uwm.edu/arts/event/la-clemenza-di-tito-uwm-opera-theatre-uwm-symphony-orchestra/2019-04-05/

April 5: https://bit.ly/2UIOSZC

April 6: https://bit.ly/2HuN0k5

Ticket Prices

General - $22

Seniors & UWM Faculty and Staff - $17

Students with ID - $12

Music Majors - Free

