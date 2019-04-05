UWM Opera Theatre and UWM Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with Milwaukee Opera Theatre invite you to join us for an exciting opera production of a Mozart classic. Pre-show talks will be held before both shows at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 5, 2019 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 7:30 PM

To order, call the Zelazo Center Box Office at 414-229-4308, email psoatix@uwm.edu, or visit https://uwm.edu/arts/event/la-clemenza-di-tito-uwm-opera-theatre-uwm-symphony-orchestra/2019-04-05/

Additional ticketing links

April 5: https://bit.ly/2UIOSZC

April 6: https://bit.ly/2HuN0k5

Ticket Prices

General - $22

Seniors & UWM Faculty and Staff - $17

Students with ID - $12

Music Majors - Free