Labor Day weekend at Lake Lawn Resort

As summer comes to a close, make the most of the season’s final warm weekends by visiting Lake Lawn Resort for four days of fun in the sun this Labor Day weekend, Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4. From the lake to the lawn, there’s an activity for every member of the family. Live musical entertainment and countless recreational activities including a lawn party pig roast makes Labor Day at Lake Lawn Resort the perfect weekend getaway.

The resort’s recreation department has coordinated daily outdoor activities and games that children of all ages can participate in beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday. Activities that will be offered throughout the weekend include: laser tag, Quiddage, bingo, guided lake walks, limbo and hula hoop contests, obstacle course bubble ball, a bag toss tournament, pool games, sand volleyball, a homerun derby, a tic-tac-toe relay, and more. Plus, an outdoor movie will play Saturday evening at 8 p.m. in the Inner Courtyard. Guests can kick back under the stars while snacking on concessions available for purchase and watch this year’s movie selection, Lego Batman .

The weekend celebration will continue on Sunday, Sept. 3 with Lake Lawn’s annual Labor Day Lakeside Pig Roast and Lawn Party from 4 to 8 p.m. Director of Culinary Operations and Executive Chef David Ross will prepare a whole roasted pig for pulled BBQ pork sandwiches, as well as cheddar bratwursts, chipotle cherry BBQ glazed chicken, fresh salad, fruit and other picnic favorites like potato and pasta salad, honey ale chili, corn bread muffins, and Lake Lawn’s famous pink lemonade. Don’t forget dessert! Chef Ross will prepare caramel apple spiced mini cupcakes and a craft-your-own summer berry shortcake.

“Our pig roast and lakeside lawn party is the perfect way to celebrate Labor Day,” said Becke Connelly at Lake Lawn. “For generations, families have been coming to Lake Lawn Resort to enjoy their last summer vacation of the year, and we enjoy having them.”

The cookout is open to the public, with tickets available for $25 for adults, $15 for children 4 to 12 years old and complimentary for children three years old and younger.

Guests can enjoy live musical entertainment all weekend long, starting with local artist, Brian Fictum, at the Frontier Restaurant from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday. Check out the Lakeside Bandstand for Bands, Bites & Beers Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m.