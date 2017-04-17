LAC Spring Concert - Sing to the Lord a New Song

Event time: 7:30pm

Sing to the Lord a New Song

80th Anniversary Celebration﻿

﻿﻿Featuring a variety of musical settings of the Psalms, including Bach's double-choir motet "Singet dem Herrn," as well as works by Rutter, Schütz, Vaughan Williams, Paul Bouman and others.

Friday, April 28, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Peace Lutheran Church, 17651 W. Small Road, New Berlin, WI 53146

Featuring J.S. Bach’s exciting double choir motet “Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied” (“Sing to the Lord a New Song”). Plus, join us as we honor composer Paul Bouman, age 98, at our 80th anniversary concert with a performance of three of his works. Paul began his association with the Lutheran A Cappella Choir back in 1940 as a singer, and later became a director.

Full repertoire is available at http://www.lutheranacappella.org/spring-concert-2017.html

General Admission $15.00

Student/Senior $12.00

For more information contact: Dave Mohr, davemohr@me.com

