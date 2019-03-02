The Lake Effects session is making a stop at The Best Place at Historic Pabst Brewery on Saturday, March 2nd. Avant-garde solo guitar excursions from these musicians will transcend sonic boundaries as players make use of their favorite effects pedals to push the limits of ambiance, drone, and feedback. This is a FREE show in Blue Ribbon Hall, and starts at 8pm. Awake from your slumber, enjoy a beer, support local original music, and lay to rest the doldrums of winter.

Andy De Junco

The End, I Love You! - https://theendiloveyou.bandcamp.com/

Basaran - https://basaran.bandcamp.com/

The Unitaskers - https://www.facebook.com/unitaskersmke/

Mikey Penkwitz

Basaran - https://www.facebook.com/basaranband/

solo - https://youtu.be/nWtEfFkxy3k https://youtu.be/-erO-QYVpmk

Davey Rothe

MumbleMouth - https://www.facebook.com/Mumblemouthband/

Alicia Wade

Moth Masque - https://handeye.bandcamp.com/album/moth-masque-box-set-h-e056 https://heathenharvest.org/2014/01/12/moth-masque-moth-masque-boxset/

Orlock - http://itsachugknocklife.blogspot.com/2012/08/orlock.html https://solexozco.bandcamp.com/album/impostor-b-w-maidenhead

Wades - https://solexozco.bandcamp.com/album/iuio

Chris Wade

hose.got.cable - https://www.last.fm/music/Hose.Got.Cable https://solexozco.bandcamp.com/album/antidisestablishmentarianismesque

Orlock, Wades, Cold Ghosts

Andrew Worzella

Age Out - https://ageoutmke.bandcamp.com/releases

Cold Ghosts - https://youtu.be/ncFoFRfnMgU