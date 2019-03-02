Lake Effects
Best Place @ the Historic Pabst Brewery 901 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
The Lake Effects session is making a stop at The Best Place at Historic Pabst Brewery on Saturday, March 2nd. Avant-garde solo guitar excursions from these musicians will transcend sonic boundaries as players make use of their favorite effects pedals to push the limits of ambiance, drone, and feedback. This is a FREE show in Blue Ribbon Hall, and starts at 8pm. Awake from your slumber, enjoy a beer, support local original music, and lay to rest the doldrums of winter.
Andy De Junco
The End, I Love You! - https://theendiloveyou.bandcamp.com/
Basaran - https://basaran.bandcamp.com/
The Unitaskers - https://www.facebook.com/unitaskersmke/
Mikey Penkwitz
Basaran - https://www.facebook.com/basaranband/
solo - https://youtu.be/nWtEfFkxy3k https://youtu.be/-erO-QYVpmk
Davey Rothe
MumbleMouth - https://www.facebook.com/Mumblemouthband/
Alicia Wade
Moth Masque - https://handeye.bandcamp.com/album/moth-masque-box-set-h-e056 https://heathenharvest.org/2014/01/12/moth-masque-moth-masque-boxset/
Orlock - http://itsachugknocklife.blogspot.com/2012/08/orlock.html https://solexozco.bandcamp.com/album/impostor-b-w-maidenhead
Wades - https://solexozco.bandcamp.com/album/iuio
Chris Wade
hose.got.cable - https://www.last.fm/music/Hose.Got.Cable https://solexozco.bandcamp.com/album/antidisestablishmentarianismesque
Orlock, Wades, Cold Ghosts
Andrew Worzella
Age Out - https://ageoutmke.bandcamp.com/releases
Cold Ghosts - https://youtu.be/ncFoFRfnMgU