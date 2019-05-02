Lake Geneva Farmers Market

Horticultural Hall (Lake Geneva) 330 Broad St, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin 53147

The Lake Geneva Farmers Market has been held inside and outside at Historic Horticultural Hall for over 20 years. It features produce, flowers, cheese, bread, popcorn, plants, desserts and unique crafters! Stop and have lunch with one of the many vendors making hot lunches and pick up something for dinner!

Info

Horticultural Hall (Lake Geneva) 330 Broad St, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin 53147 View Map
Farmers Market
