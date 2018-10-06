Lake Geneva Oktoberfest
Downtown Lake Geneva 772 W Main St, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin 53147
Family friendly activities that visitors of all ages will enjoy are the highlights of this Oktoberfest. German music, food and drink will all be available, but so will bounce houses, pony rides and hayrides. Visit craft stands and local giftshops or stroll to the lakefront to rejoice in the beautiful fall colors along the shore. Admission is free.
Info
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Festivals