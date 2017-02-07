Lake Lawn Resort's Valentine's Sweetheart Dinner

Event time: 5pm -10pm

The Frontier Restaurant’s wait staff will greet guests with a Love Potion champagne cocktail to begin your romantic evening. An artisan salad with pomegranate, Asian pear and pomegranate Dijon vinaigrette will be served followed by the dinner’s main course, pink peppercorn crusted grilled Manhattan steak paired with stuffed lobster tail, roasted garlic gratin potatoes and seasonal vegetables. To top off the romantic evening, couples can indulge in sweet English toffee ice cream profiteroles with warm chocolate ganache sauce.

Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling 262.725.9155.

: Lake Lawn Resort’s Frontier Restaurant located at 2400 E. Geneva St. Delavan, WI 53115

To make the love last longer, Lake Lawn Resort is offering a Couples’ Valentine’s Day Hideaway overnight package. Starting at just $249 for one night, plus tax and resort fees, the package includes overnight accommodations in a Lakewood or Lodges guestroom, admission for two to the Valentine’s Sweetheart Dinner, and a $50 resort to use throughout the resort. Plus, guests can order rose petals, roses and chocolate covered strawberries through Lake Lawn Resort to share with their valentine.

Price: $99 per couple, plus tax and gratuity.