Lake Michigan Shamanic Retreat

Google Calendar - Lake Michigan Shamanic Retreat - 2019-06-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lake Michigan Shamanic Retreat - 2019-06-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lake Michigan Shamanic Retreat - 2019-06-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Lake Michigan Shamanic Retreat - 2019-06-27 00:00:00

The DeKoven Center 600 21st St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403

Join shaman Brant Secunda on the shores of beautiful Lake Michigan to honor the summer season and explore the practices of Huichol Shamanism.

Are you looking to bring greater emotional and spiritual balance into your life? Have you been seeking a deeper connection to nature? This retreat is an opportunity to bring that harmony and connection into reality. Learn ancient tools of personal and planetary transformation and uplift your soul through sacred ritual, ceremony, and celebration.

June 27 - 30, 2019

June 27 - 6pm opening session

June 28-29 - 8am - 10pm daily sessions

June 30 - 11am - sessions end

For more details, please visit our website at: https://www.shamanism.com/programs/lake-michigan-shamanic-retreat

or contact us via phone or email

Info

The DeKoven Center 600 21st St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403 View Map
Misc. Events, Workshops / Classes / Groups
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Lake Michigan Shamanic Retreat - 2019-06-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lake Michigan Shamanic Retreat - 2019-06-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lake Michigan Shamanic Retreat - 2019-06-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Lake Michigan Shamanic Retreat - 2019-06-27 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Lake Michigan Shamanic Retreat - 2019-06-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lake Michigan Shamanic Retreat - 2019-06-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lake Michigan Shamanic Retreat - 2019-06-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - Lake Michigan Shamanic Retreat - 2019-06-28 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Lake Michigan Shamanic Retreat - 2019-06-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lake Michigan Shamanic Retreat - 2019-06-29 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lake Michigan Shamanic Retreat - 2019-06-29 00:00:00 iCalendar - Lake Michigan Shamanic Retreat - 2019-06-29 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Lake Michigan Shamanic Retreat - 2019-06-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lake Michigan Shamanic Retreat - 2019-06-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lake Michigan Shamanic Retreat - 2019-06-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Lake Michigan Shamanic Retreat - 2019-06-30 00:00:00