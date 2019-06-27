Join shaman Brant Secunda on the shores of beautiful Lake Michigan to honor the summer season and explore the practices of Huichol Shamanism.

Are you looking to bring greater emotional and spiritual balance into your life? Have you been seeking a deeper connection to nature? This retreat is an opportunity to bring that harmony and connection into reality. Learn ancient tools of personal and planetary transformation and uplift your soul through sacred ritual, ceremony, and celebration.

June 27 - 30, 2019

June 27 - 6pm opening session

June 28-29 - 8am - 10pm daily sessions

June 30 - 11am - sessions end

For more details, please visit our website at: https://www.shamanism.com/programs/lake-michigan-shamanic-retreat

or contact us via phone or email