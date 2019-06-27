Lake Michigan Shamanic Retreat
The DeKoven Center 600 21st St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403
Join shaman Brant Secunda on the shores of beautiful Lake Michigan to honor the summer season and explore the practices of Huichol Shamanism.
Are you looking to bring greater emotional and spiritual balance into your life? Have you been seeking a deeper connection to nature? This retreat is an opportunity to bring that harmony and connection into reality. Learn ancient tools of personal and planetary transformation and uplift your soul through sacred ritual, ceremony, and celebration.
June 27 - 30, 2019
June 27 - 6pm opening session
June 28-29 - 8am - 10pm daily sessions
June 30 - 11am - sessions end
For more details, please visit our website at: https://www.shamanism.com/programs/lake-michigan-shamanic-retreat
or contact us via phone or email