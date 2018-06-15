Lakefront Festival of Art
Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The 55th annual Lakefront Festival of Art will be held Friday, June 15 to Sunday, June 17, 2018. Features 180 top artists from around the country plus music, family activities, and gourmet-inspired food, all in the world-class setting of the Milwaukee Art Museum.
Info
Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Festivals, Kids & Family, Today in Milwaukee, Visual Arts