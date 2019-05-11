Lakeshore Symphonic Band Presents: 2019 Young Artist Competition Winner

Lakeshore Symphonic Band concludes its 2018-19 season with a spring concert Saturday, May 11 at 7:00 P.M. The concert will be performed at the Cedarburg Performing Arts Center, W68N611 Evergreen Blvd in Cedarburg. Tickets are $5.00 at the door.

The concert features the winner of the organization’s annual young artist competition. Heaven Kim, a sophomore at Homestead High School, will play Albert Franz Doppler’s Fantasie Pastorale Hongroise. Ms. Kim began playing the flute in third grade and is a member of the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra’s flute ensemble; she has also won many state honors.

The band will present the world premiere of Forever Finnegan’s March, by award-winning Wisconsin composer Rick Kirby, well known in the music world for his compositions.

Also featured in the concert will be the stately elegant William Byrd Suite by Gordon Jacob, the light and carefree Children’s March by Percy Grainger, the rollicking Pastime: A Salute to Baseball by Jack Stamp, and the fun Raiders March by John Williams.

Lakeshore Symphonic Band performs four annual concerts of high quality music for symphonic band and wind ensemble. The concerts include a popular holiday concert at the Holy Hill Cathedral in Hubertus. The band attracts talented musicians from many parts of southeast Wisconsin, and is thrilled to have Mr. Zens continuing as its music director.

Additional information about the band, future concerts and the Young Artist Scholarship Competition is available at www.lakeshoresymphonicband.org, via email at info@lakeshoresymphonicband.org, or by contacting Karen Wachholz at (262) 416-7203

Lakeshore Symphonic Band is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and depends on membership dues, program advertising sales, donations and ticket sales for its funding.