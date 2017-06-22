Event time: 6-9pm

All are invited to the show called "Landscapes" featuring paintings by Patricia Obletz and photography by Byron S. Becker at Gallery 2622 on Friday, July 7 from 6-9PM. Free beverages and snacks with work for sale by the artists. Gallery 2622 is located at 2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue, 53213 Just south of Center on 76th street. 414-257-2622