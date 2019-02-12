Lapsed Writers’ Revival Workshop

A lifetime of long workdays, exploring other interests, getting lost without workshops, raising children, or just falling out of love with it—whatever, everybody who stops writing has a reason. Life happens. It gets in the way and some things get put on the back burner.

A mix of guided prompts, workshopping, exploring new forms, and discussing how to fit writing into everyday life, this six-session course is for people who have stopped writing for one reason or another. Poets, fiction writers, casual scribblers, and even soulless copywriters (one of which happens to lead the class) are welcome.

Instructor: Sam Pekarske

This is a 6 session workshop taking place on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays starting February 12 and continuing until April 23 | 6:00 - 7:00 PM

TUITION: $100 (MEMBERS $90) | DROP-INS $20 ($18 MEMBERS)

At some point, Sam Pekarske gave up. She spent five years writing nothing but work emails, verbose text messages, and the occasional calendar invite. After hosting The 2011 Revival Show, featuring a group of poets from her undergrad class, she fell back into poetry with a vengeance. At this time she is the curator of three reading series—Poets Read Some Stuff Someplace in Milwaukee, Short Shots, and cross / pollinate—and the author of the collection Alms for the Bored (Vegetarian Alcoholic Press, 2018). Overall, Sam is an authority on giving up on things she loves and she looks forward to quitting crocheting, which doesn’t seem to be going well.