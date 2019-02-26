Las Cafeteras

John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081

February 26, 2019, 6:30 p.m. (Family Show)

February 28, 2019, 7:30 p.m. (Full Performance)

Las Cafeteras remix roots music and tell modern-day stories. They create a vibrant musical fusion with with a unique East LA sound and positive message.

The family show is an abridged version of the full performance with an audience engagement activity following the show.

$15 ($10 member)

A social gathering with Las Cafeteras follows the full performance.

$20 ($15 member)

John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081 View Map
Concerts
