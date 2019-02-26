Las Cafeteras
John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081
February 26, 2019, 6:30 p.m. (Family Show)
February 28, 2019, 7:30 p.m. (Full Performance)
Las Cafeteras remix roots music and tell modern-day stories. They create a vibrant musical fusion with with a unique East LA sound and positive message.
The family show is an abridged version of the full performance with an audience engagement activity following the show.
$15 ($10 member)
A social gathering with Las Cafeteras follows the full performance.
$20 ($15 member)
Info
