Late Show Comedian Pat McGann with Mike Mercury

The Racine Theatre Guild’s Comedy Tonight ends in hilarity with Late Show Comedian Pat McGann, featuring Mike Mercury, on Saturday, March 17 at 8 p.m.

In 2007, Pat McGann transitioned from packaging salesmen to stand-up comedian. He created and hosted the Emmy nominated television show “The Chicago Stand Up Project, developed the highly rated “Chicago Countdown New Year’s Eve Special 2013” and has been invited to The Great American Comedy Festival and Laugh Fest. His talents have also been tapped by the Chicago White Sox, writing and directing a comedy show with their players, and Giordano’s Pizza to defend the classic Chicago pizza.

Mike Mercury is a Wisconsin native who started his comedy career over 20 years ago at the world-famous Comedy Store in Los Angeles. He’s headlined comedy clubs and casinos all over the United States, been featured on Garrison’ Keillor’s A Prairie Home Companion, co-hosted a late-night TV show called Hot Tonight, and shared the stage with Bob Saget, Bill Maher, Ellen DeGeneres, and Robert Klein.

Sponsored by Tri City National Bank, tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62+), and $13 for students (21 & under). Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit http://www.racinetheatre.org/production/late-show-comedian-pat-mcgann-featuring-mike-mercury/, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.