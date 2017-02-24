×

With Donald Trump's election and Republicans taking over the House and Senate, we need progressive laughs now more than ever. That's why we're excited to present Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, a monthly progressive political comedy show featuring some of Milwaukee’s top liberal and progressive comedians.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is hosted by comedian, satirist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz. Comedians on the March 18th bill include: Ton Johnson, Marisa Lange, Chastity Washington, Greg Bach, Bekah Crosgrove and sketch comedy group, The Accountants Of Homeland Security.

In addition to some of the finest progressive comedians Milwaukee has to offer, each Laughing Liberally Milwaukee will feature a special interview with a local political figure, journalist or activist. This month’s guest is Luz Sosa from Citizen Action of Wisconsin, where is in charge of helping Latino communities on issues regarding health care, economic inequality, and voting rights.

