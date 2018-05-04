Legacy of Excellence
Discovery World 500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Join Aurora Health Care Foundation's first-time event to support Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee! Enjoy breathtaking views from the Pilot House and a gourmet meal prepared by Bartolotta Catering. Proceeds support precision medicine at Aurora St. Luke's. Tickets to this black-tie-optional event are $150 per person or $2,000 per table.
