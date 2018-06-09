Leo Kottke w/Shana Morrison

Acoustic guitarist LEO KOTTKE absorbed a variety of musical influences as a child, and began favoring the guitar at age 11. After being discharged from the Navy in 1964, he settled in the Twin Cities area and became a fixture at Minneapolis' Scholar Coffeehouse, which had been home to Bob Dylan and John Koerner. He has since issued multiple albums such as Twelve String Blues, Armadillo, Mudlark, Greenhouse, My Feet Are Smiling, Ice Water, and Chewing Pine.

Over the years, Kottke has been awarded two Grammy nominations, received a Doctorate in Music Performance by the Peck School of Music at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, gained an international following in Europe and Australia and had many notable collaborations includng working with Phish bassist Mike Gordon on Clone, and a recording in the Bahamas called Sixty Six Steps.

Opening the show is SHANA MORRISON, whose musical style has been called pop with a side of blues and a side of rock, but she's not afraid to throw hints of country, R&B and jazz into the mix. Her music is ever-changing and hard to pin down categorically. What always remains the same is Shana's unique and wide-ranging voice.

Shana began performing with her group, Caledonia, in 1996, and has since released two solo albums, That's Who I Am, and Joyride. Since 2010 Shana has added touring with Van Morrison to her regular US schedule, performing as a back up vocalist or a featured guest artist, opening shows with songs that range from traditional blues and jazz, to Irish folk songs, to her original material which meld these influences.