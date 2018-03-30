Les Miserables Wine Dinner

Les Miserables Dinner and a Show

Presented by Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Partnership with The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

Join us at Fleming’s Brookfield for a special wine dinner celebrating the musical Les Miserables! This one-night only event features four courses perfectly paired with drinks and tickets to the show in the orchestra section. Spots are limited so call today to reserve yours! 262-782-9463

Friday, March 30, 2018 5:30pm (8:00pm show)

$150 per person excluding tax and gratuity

Opening Act

French Country Salad with Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette

arugula, asparagus, beets, walnuts, goat cheese, Dijon mustard

MAISON L’ENVOYE, Chardonnay Burgundy France, 2014

Second Act

Duck Confit in Aumonieres with Small Vegetables

duck confit, shallots, garlic, leeks, carrots, potatoes, snap peas

CERCIUS, Cotes du Rhone France, 2015

Third Act

Filet au Poivre with Au Gratin Potatoes

peppercorns, heavy cream, cognac

CHATEAU VAUDIEU, Châteauneuf-du-Pape France, 2016

Finale

Berries and Cream Crepes

flour, milk, eggs, fresh seasonal berries, Chantilly cream

Coffee and Tea Service