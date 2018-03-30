Les Miserables Wine Dinner
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 15665 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Les Miserables Dinner and a Show
Presented by Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Partnership with The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
Join us at Fleming’s Brookfield for a special wine dinner celebrating the musical Les Miserables! This one-night only event features four courses perfectly paired with drinks and tickets to the show in the orchestra section. Spots are limited so call today to reserve yours! 262-782-9463
Friday, March 30, 2018 5:30pm (8:00pm show)
$150 per person excluding tax and gratuity
Opening Act
French Country Salad with Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette
arugula, asparagus, beets, walnuts, goat cheese, Dijon mustard
MAISON L’ENVOYE, Chardonnay Burgundy France, 2014
Second Act
Duck Confit in Aumonieres with Small Vegetables
duck confit, shallots, garlic, leeks, carrots, potatoes, snap peas
CERCIUS, Cotes du Rhone France, 2015
Third Act
Filet au Poivre with Au Gratin Potatoes
peppercorns, heavy cream, cognac
CHATEAU VAUDIEU, Châteauneuf-du-Pape France, 2016
Finale
Berries and Cream Crepes
flour, milk, eggs, fresh seasonal berries, Chantilly cream
Coffee and Tea Service