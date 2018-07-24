Les Paul:Wizard of Waukesha

Les Paul is undeniably Waukesha County’s most famous native son. His contributions to the creation and production of modern music are numerous. This presentation will explore the “Wizard of Waukesha’s” humble beginnings, influences, rise to stardom, and the legacies he left on the world. Register for this FREE program at pewaukeelibrary.org or by calling the Reference Desk at 262-691-5670, ext. 925