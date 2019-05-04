Lets Get Derby - Kentucky Derby 2019

Red Lion Pub 1850 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Dig out your finest suites and fanciest hats and join us at Red Lion Pub Saturday May 4th - 4pm - 7pm for the the Kentucky Derby.

We have a host of drink specials, giveaways, and will be showing the Derby on our two projectors and 8 TVs. Check out our Rooftop patio during the event. Fancy Hat Contests, and much more fun to be had by all.

Red Lion Pub 1850 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
4144319009
