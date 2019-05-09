Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Fundraiser at SafeHouse Milwaukee

SafeHouse Restaurant 779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Calling all agents to help make a difference! Come join us May 9 to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). 20% of all proceeds throughout the day will be donated to LLS.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's is the largest funder of cutting-edge research to advance cures. Their mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

Info

SafeHouse Restaurant 779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Benefits / Charity, Kids & Family
414-271-2007
please enable javascript to view
