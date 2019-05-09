Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Fundraiser at SafeHouse Milwaukee
SafeHouse Restaurant 779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Calling all agents to help make a difference! Come join us May 9 to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). 20% of all proceeds throughout the day will be donated to LLS.
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's is the largest funder of cutting-edge research to advance cures. Their mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.
