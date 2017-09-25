The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) Fundraiser

×

Insight Talent Solutions is ona mission to raise funds for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) and havefun while doing it. They are hosting a fundraising event at Paulie’s Pub &Eatery in West Allis, 8031 W Greenfield Ave, WI 53214 on Sunday, October 1st,2017 from 2 - 6 pm.

Here are five good reasons tocome to the event:

There will be live music, mouthwatering foods available to order with portions of sales being donated to LLS, and an opportunity to win amazing prizes with raffles, a silent auction, and 10-square cash raffle. The Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, and many more have donated awesome merchandise to win! October 1st is a bye week for the Packers, and Brewer’s season is over, so why not enjoy a fun afternoon out while raising money for a noble cause? IBEW is hosting an optional motorcycle group ride before the event that is bound to be enjoyable on this crisp, fall day. Everyone is welcome! Registration is from 11am-12pm at IBEW 494 Union Hall 3303 S 103rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53227. Bikers will begin riding at 12pm and end up at Paulie’s at 2pm. This event is a terrific way to network and connect with others in the community, while raising money for a good cause. Most importantly, the money raised will make a true difference in the lives of cancer patients and their families. LLS’s mission is to cure blood cancers, honor survivors, and remember those who have lost their lives to cancer. Because of organizations such as this, cancer patients and their families are given hope; hope for a cure and hope for a healthy, vibrant life.

Sandra Smith, President andFounder of Insight Talent Solutions, stated, “We are delighted that ourcommunity has taken such an interest in helping us raise money for LLS.Paulie’s is honored to host the fundraiser and some very talented localmusicians, LJ & Bill Acoustic (with Roi Evans) and the Killer Clowns, areexcited to donate their time and talent to make sure that everyone has a goodtime. We hope that this event will help to raise both awareness and funds forLLS, while bringing joy and comfort to cancer patients and their families.”

The Leukemia & LymphomaSociety has a clear mission, a solid record of accomplishment, and meets a highstandard of allocation of donated dollars. For more information, contact SandraSmith at 262-388-8813 or sandra@insight-itc.com.

Insight TalentSolutions is a full-service recruitment firm that has successfully served thegreater Milwaukee, Madison, and Chicago areas for the past 10 years. Their corefocus is to serve the community by connecting local businesses with localtalent, while making it a priority to be involved in charitable organizationsthat are close to their hearts.