Lex Allen w/Immortal Girlfriend and DJ DRiPSweat

Butter-voiced Milwaukee singer Lex Allen refused to be boxed in on his 2018 album Table 7: Sinners & Saints. Expanding on the singer’s supple R&B, the record touched on triumphant pop (“Never Look Back”), heartbreaking ballads (“Mama’s Boy”) and audacious dance (“Struck Gold,” a pansexual club anthem for the ages). Just a week after winning a Wisconsin Area Music Industry’s top award for Artist of the Year, Allen will release his follow-up EP I.D.E.N.T.I.T.Y at this show, where he’ll be joined by the electronic-pop duo Immortal Girlfriend and DJ DRiPSweat.