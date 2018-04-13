Libations of Spring

April 13 & 14, 2018

Destination Kohler, Kohler, Wis.

Tickets: $39, $45 and $89

Hotel Packages Available: Starting at $187

Craft beer, cocktails and cuisine…sip into spring with Destination Kohler chefs and drink specialists for a two-day adventure of beer and spirits tastings. Destination Kohler chefs and drink specialists will guide you through a two-day adventure of beer and spirits tastings and seminars. It’s the perfect spring adventure for seasoned connoisseurs and the uninitiated alike with a premier lineup of craft libations accompanied by delicious noshing. Purchase tickets online at www.KohleratHome.com and call 1-800-344-2838 for more information and hotel reservations.

Craft Brewery Line-up: 3 Sheeps Brewing Co., Ahnapee Brewery, Ale Asylum, Badger State Brewing Company, The Bruery, Central Waters Brewing Co., Deschutes Brewery, The Fermentorium, Founders Brewing Co., Karben4, Milwaukee Brewing Co., Moody Tongue, Odd Side, O'so Brewing, Revolution Brewing, Stone Arch Brew Pub, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Zimbaldi Beer

View Specialty Beer List: https://www.americanclubresort.com/libations-of-spring-breweries

Guest Specialists:

Dan Dufek, Beverage Development Specialist with BreakThru Beverage

Grant Pauly, Brewmaster of 3 Sheeps Brewing Co.