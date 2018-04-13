Libations of Spring
Destination Kohler 444 Highland Drive, Kohler, Wisconsin 53044
April 13 & 14, 2018
Destination Kohler, Kohler, Wis.
Tickets: $39, $45 and $89
Hotel Packages Available: Starting at $187
Craft beer, cocktails and cuisine…sip into spring with Destination Kohler chefs and drink specialists for a two-day adventure of beer and spirits tastings. Destination Kohler chefs and drink specialists will guide you through a two-day adventure of beer and spirits tastings and seminars. It’s the perfect spring adventure for seasoned connoisseurs and the uninitiated alike with a premier lineup of craft libations accompanied by delicious noshing. Purchase tickets online at www.KohleratHome.com and call 1-800-344-2838 for more information and hotel reservations.
Craft Brewery Line-up: 3 Sheeps Brewing Co., Ahnapee Brewery, Ale Asylum, Badger State Brewing Company, The Bruery, Central Waters Brewing Co., Deschutes Brewery, The Fermentorium, Founders Brewing Co., Karben4, Milwaukee Brewing Co., Moody Tongue, Odd Side, O'so Brewing, Revolution Brewing, Stone Arch Brew Pub, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Zimbaldi Beer
View Specialty Beer List: https://www.americanclubresort.com/libations-of-spring-breweries
Guest Specialists:
Dan Dufek, Beverage Development Specialist with BreakThru Beverage
Grant Pauly, Brewmaster of 3 Sheeps Brewing Co.