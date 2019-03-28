The License Lab presents The Library Music Film

The License Lab is proud to present the stateside premiere of The Library Music Film, a unique new documentary that shines a light on an influential and often overlooked era in the world of music production.

Follow record producer, composer, and library music enthusiast Shawn Lee while he travels from his recording studio in London, throughout Europe, to California, USA as he searches out and interviews some of the revered yet unheralded pioneers of production library music.

Join fellow enthusiasts and creators in the screening room at No Studios on Thursday, March 28th for this exclusive event, and stay for the afterparty where a DJ will be spinning choice cuts from some of the music libraries featured in the film and other hidden gems.