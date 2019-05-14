A Life in the CIA: “The Guardian” Book Signing at SafeHouse Milwaukee

On May 14, SafeHouse Milwaukee will highlight the secret missions the harrowing story of ex-CIA security officer, Tom Pecora. Pecora, who worked for 24 years at the CIA, will recount tales from his new book, The Guardian: Life in the Crosshairs of the CIA's War on Terror, which highlights his career protecting American intelligence personnel during the War on Terror.

Following remarks about his book, which will begin at 6:30 p.m., Pecora will also be available for a meet and greet and will be signing copies of his new book.

Food and beverages will be available throughout the evening for guests to order, as well. To learn more, please visit Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-guardian-book-signing-at-the-safehouse-tickets-60150698358.