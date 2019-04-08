Life Drawing Workshop
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
Mondays, April 8th - 29th, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Instructor/Artist: Tom Hoffman
Investigate the human body form through the observation of nude models. Learn composition, drawing techniques and the characteristics of light and proportion. Any type of drawing material or watercolors is welcome. Adult class. Parental permission needed for age 16–18. A supply list is available at https://www.ramart.org/education/art-classes
Fee: $62 RAM Members; $77 Non-Members
Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm.