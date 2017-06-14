Event time: 5-9pm

The North Point Lighthouse is pleased to present a group art exhibition and sale featuring the works of Julia Taylor and five local artists. The “Light Keeper’s Art Show and Sale” will be held on Friday, June 23, 2017 from 5-9:00 p.m. at the lighthouse and will show over 100 pieces in various mediums including watercolor, photography and jewelry.

Six artists, their professional affiliations and their mediums to be featured in the show include:

· Julia Taylor (Greater Milwaukee Committee) – watercolor

· Kathryn Dunn (Greater Milwaukee Foundation) – jewelry

· Katie Segel – watercolor

· Michael Dillon (McDill Design) – acrylic and color pencil

· Kristine Hinrichs – photography

· May Klisch (North Point Lighthouse/Lakefront Brewery) – watercolor

A common thread connecting these talented artists is that each is a friend of Julia Taylor. They have come together for the first time in this collaborative fundraiser to support the mission of the lighthouse, which is near and dear to Julia’s heart. A longtime East Side resident, Julia often walks her dog around the lighthouse and Lake Park, photographing the area for inspiration for her art.

“I am thrilled to have my work included among these five wonderful artists,” said Taylor, president of the Greater Milwaukee Committee. “The show will offer a variety of art forms from talented artists who turn their unique perspectives into something special.”

The artists will be present at the art show and their biographies are attached with this press release.

The event will be catered pro bono by Pastiche at Hotel Metro. Owner-chef Rachel Karr, inspired by this special fundraising event, will create complimentary signature champagne cocktail for the occasion.

The show will also feature a silent auction including a wine-pairing dinner for eight at Pastiche at The Metro and a cocktail party for 30 at North Point Lighthouse.

Admission is $10 per person and tickets can be purchased online at the lighthouse website, northpointlighthouse.org/lightkeepers.