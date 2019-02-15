NOTE: This show replaces the previously scheduled LUMA: Art in Darkness. They are unable to perform.

Lightwire Theater has been featured as semi-finalists on NBC’s America’s Got Talent and winners of Tru TV’s Fake Off. The group combines theater and technology to bring stories to life in complete darkness and are internationally recognized for their signature brand of electroluminescent artistry.

In 2014, Lightwire Theater introduced a strange and fascinating new world to audiences in Lightwire: The Show. In this epic adventure, birds grow 16-feet tall, cats fight with light sabers and 60 electroluminescent creatures light up the stage in this visually stimulating performance.The story begins with an outcast young bird trying to come to terms with a strange new power he’s been given. Banished from his tribe for being different, he wanders his planet where danger lurks everywhere. A chance encounter with a warrior cat creates an unlikely friendship and together they have the potential to save their world from an alien species seeking to destroy it. Lightwire: The Show is a must-see theatrical event the whole family will enjoy.

Appropriate for ages 5 and older.

Tickets: Adult $35-45, Senior (ages 60+) $30-40, Student (ages 4 thru college) $15-20.