Lil Rev and Friends w/Jim Liban & Jim Eannelli

Event time: 8pm-11:30pm

LIL REV & FRIENDS JIM LIBAN AND JAMES EANNELLI

Fri Nov 10 2017 8pm - $10 @ 224 W. Bruce St.

An intimate evening, with acoustic and electric sets including songs, stories, poetry, boogie and blues featuring Milwaukee’s Award-Winning Folksinger and Instrumentalist Lil Rev & Friends.

Solo and Duo 1st set, 2nd set full tilt blues and boogie with Jim Liban on harp and James Eannelli on Guitar.

“Listen to this! Lil’ Rev is great!” Pete Seeger

“A ukulele and harmonica wizard” Elderly Instruments

Advance Tickets available using link below...

https://anodynecoffee.com/shop/shop/lilrev-2/

