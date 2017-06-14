Lil' Rev Ukulele Workshop

Event time: 1pm - 3pm

Join Milwaukee's award-winning ukulele and harmonica player Lil' Rev in a free ukulele workshop on Saturday, June 17, from 1 - 3 pm. This workshop is a fascinating in-depth exploration of the almighty triplet stroke and the variety of ways it can be played: two variations on the two-finger triplet, a three-finger triplet, the famous George Formby fan stroke, and more. We’ll add a couple of blues standards to try out our triplet patterns and learn some practice drills to help gain proficiency and speed.

Lil' Rev is well known on the international ukulele scene as a protector of old songs and playing styles including early blues, Tin-Pan Alley, old time, Yiddish and American folk styles. He is also known for his passionate endeavors to preserve antiquated right hand strokes and strums and is in demand on the workshop circuit for this reason.

Cascio Interstate Music - 13819 W. National Ave. - New Berlin, WI

262.789.7600

Price: FREE