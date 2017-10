Tarik The Architect was born on July 24

Jay The Builder was born on july 25



Welcome! we have a night of wonder and amazement as we celebrate those fiery, brave, and proud Lions that we've all come to Fear/Respect/Love/Hate.

5$This Years Lion's Ball is Hosted at Gibraltar Mke there will be Food trucks, Great drinks, and amazing music from Arséne DeLay (New Orleans)A soulful voice, forged in a jazz tradition, with a heart of rock and roll, makes for a styling as complex as her hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.Arséne DeLay is the youngest of the world-renowned Boutte vocalists, and though she’s well known in the music community of her home base, she started paying her dues on the road.DJ Tarik Moody and The Voodoohoney Marching Band