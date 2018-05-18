× Expand Listening Party

The Milwaukee folk-rock trio Listening Party should sound right at home to fans of The Lumineers, Mumford & Sons, Avett Brothers and other similarly bombastic folk and bluegrass revival bands, though the band puts a hopeful, redemptive spin on the music that’s all their own. The trio will celebrate the release of their latest set of passionate ballads and toe-tapping shanties, Less is More, with this free show at the Twisted Path Distillery, though if you miss it you’ll have plenty more chances to catch them this summer. They’re also playing Summerfest (Wednesday, July 4); Bastille Days (Friday, July 13); Ayre in the Square (Saturday, July 14); and Wisconsin State Fair (Wednesday, Aug. 8).