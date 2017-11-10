Live@608: '90s Dance Party

November 10, 2017, 6:30–9:30 p.m.

Leave your Discman at home, pump up your Reeboks and page all your friends (As if!) and relive the 90's through the music of Nirvana, No Doubt, Sir Mix-A-Lot and so much more. Live music and DJ, photo booth, cash bar and snacks available.

Age 21+

$15 (FREE for Members)