Event time: 7pm-10pm

Did you ever dream of being a rock star? Well, now you can be one! Join us for an entertaining evening of Live Band Karaoke to benefit The TEARS Foundation. Event will be held 7 to 10 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2017, at Victor's on Van Buren, 1230 N. Van Buren Street, in Milwaukee. Tickets are $25 in advance online.

Proceeds will benefit The TEARS Foundation, a non-profit organization which helps families who have experienced pregnancy loss or the death of an infant. Erik Bilstad, of Newsradio 620 WTMJ, will emcee the event. Live Band Karaoke Milwaukee, a member of Sound Check Entertainment, will provide entertainment.

Price: $25 per person, 21+