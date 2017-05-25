Live @ Peck Pavilion

This year’s program opens July 6-22 with Shakespeare in the Park, Optimist Theatre’s annual professional outdoor production of The Bard; this summer, it’s his Much Ado About Nothing. The remaining free series, sponsored by the Molitor Charitable Trust, begins July 23 with regular Sunday 2 p.m. band concerts; Tuesday noon lunch concerts and 7 p.m. all-city dance competition; and occasional 6:30 p.m. Peck Flicks movie nights with kids’ face painting. It all ends Aug. 26 with Taste of Islands—a 2-10 p.m. celebration of the music, food and culture of the Florida Keys including artists, children’s activities and the Jimmy Buffet nationally touring tribute band, Bluffet.