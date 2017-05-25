Live @ Peck Pavilion

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

This year’s program opens July 6-22 with Shakespeare in the Park, Optimist Theatre’s annual professional outdoor production of The Bard; this summer, it’s his Much Ado About Nothing. The remaining free series, sponsored by the Molitor Charitable Trust, begins July 23 with regular Sunday 2 p.m. band concerts; Tuesday noon lunch concerts and 7 p.m. all-city dance competition; and occasional 6:30 p.m. Peck Flicks movie nights with kids’ face painting. It all ends Aug. 26 with Taste of Islands—a 2-10 p.m. celebration of the music, food and culture of the Florida Keys including artists, children’s activities and the Jimmy Buffet nationally touring tribute band, Bluffet.

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Festivals
